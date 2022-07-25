First Ever Georgia Radio Legends

Friends of Georgia Radio has named the Inaugural Class of Georgia Radio Legends. The five broadcasting professionals are being honored for their significant contributions to radio and service to listeners across Georgia.

-Charles Giddens / Media Venture Partners

In the 1970s, Giddens was part of WRFC/Athens, WFOX-FM/Gainesville, WAGQ-FM/Athens and WCGQ/Columbus, all dominant stations in listeners and sales. In 1987, he became co-founder and Managing Director of Media Venture Partners in Washington, D.C. He died in 2001.

-Bob Houghton / Georgia Association of Broadcasters

Houghton has been the President of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters since 2012 and most recently became the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations President for 2022. He also was the General Manager of Georgia Public Broadcasting. Before moving to Georgia, Houghton spent 16 years with CBS Radio, where he was a national sales representative.

-Sandra Parrish / WSB AM Atlanta

Parrish joined the staff of WPLO, Lawrenceville, in 1991, as a general assignment news reporter. Less than two years later, she was recruited by Randolph Holder’s Clarke Broadcasting to join the news staff of WGAU and WNGC, Athens, as Assistant News Director and drivetime anchor. In October 1994, Parrish joined NewsTalk 550, WDUN, Gainesville. And in 1995, she was appointed Legislative Reporter for WSB Radio, a position she has maintained since 1998.

-Lois Reitzes / WABE FM Atlanta

Reitzes has been heard over WABE’s airwaves since 1979. Starting in 1982, Lois has hosted the weekday morning program Second Cup Concert on the WABE Classics HD channel. Since January of 2015, she has hosted City Lights, an arts and culture program. As a leader in WABE’s content department, she serves as executive producer of the arts & culture team.

-Neil “Hondo” Williamson / WSB Atlanta

Williamson is a longtime voice of the University of Georgia Bulldogs football broadcasts and a veteran executive at WSB radio. “Hondo” launched his broadcasting career at UGA’s campus radio station. After graduating, he eventually covered all major league sports for top-rated WQXI-FM/94Q and WQXI-AM. At Cox Media Group for nearly 30 years now, Neil has served as Director of Sales, Marketing, and Research roles as well as director of sports marketing for the Bulldogs, Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Yellowjackets radio networks.

The five Georgia Radio Legends will be honored at the inaugural Friends of Georgia Radio Georgia Bash, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta on August 27th.