Stitcher Remains Atop The Triton Chart

Triton Digital reports the number one podcast network continues to be SiriusXM’s Stitcher. It’s important to note that not all networks report to the different companies who rank the podcasting space. For example, iHeart does not report to Triton.

d services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of its June 2022 reporting period (May 30 – July 3, 2022), U.S. Podcast Report, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

In June Triton reports that Stitcher Media had 56.9 million average weekly downloads and 14.5 million average weekly users. NPR came in next with a reported 30.7 million weekly downloads and 6.4 million average weekly users. Audacy was third with a reported 29.2 million average weekly downloads and 7.7 million average weekly users.

The top three podcasts based on downloads, according to Triton, were Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus) which climbed up to the #1 spot, NPR News Now (NPR) at #2, and Crime Junkie (audiochuck) at #3.

New shows debuting during this period for downloads included Snapped: Women Who Murder (Wondery) and for listeners included THE ED MYLETT SHOW (Stitcher Media) and True Crime with Kendall Rae (Audioboom).