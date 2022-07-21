Lou Lands in New York

G Accelerate Networks has signed Red Apple Media’s 77 WABC in New York City and WLIR-FM on Long Island to air The Lou Dobbs Financial Reports. The three daily 60-second financial markets features include a morning forecast before the opening bell, a midday report, and an afternoon recap with a look at the next day’s markets.

“I’m thrilled to be on WABC and WLIR-FM and to now be heard in the biggest media market on the planet,” said Dobbs. “I look forward to giving New York and Long Island listeners a clear and accurate picture of what’s happening on Wall Street each and every day.”

“Lou is well renowned for his financial expertise and successful broadcasting career, which make him a perfect fit for WABC and WLIR-FM,” stated Catsimatidis. “In today’s uncertain markets, Lou’s insight and perspective into Wall Street throughout the day are more important now than ever. The Lou Dobbs Financial Reports are a welcome addition to WABC and WLIR-FM listeners and advertisers.”

“Lou and I couldn’t be happier about joining WABC and WLIR-FM at this important time in the direction of the financial markets, which impact every listener,” Higgins commented. “Under Catsimatidis’s leadership, the legendary 77 WABC has achieved new heights in the New York radio news/talk arena, and we’re excited to be a part of its continued growth.”