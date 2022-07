The third and final season of the scripted Audible Original “Letters from Camp” podcast is set to debuts Thursday, July 21, 2022. The final season has eight episodes that were inspired by a true event.

The comedic mystery is aimed at middle grade listeners and their parents and is written by Boco Haft and produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Goldman. Curtis shared a long-lost letter from her goddaughter Boco that inspired the series.

New programs drop on Thursdays.