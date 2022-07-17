Escalera To Albuquerque

Former Emmis Communications Austin morning show and PD, Pedro Escalera has been hired by American General Media in Albuquerque to host the 7P to midnight shift at FUEGO 102.9.

“I am beyond grateful to Program Director Rene Leon, and everyone at AGM for this opportunity. I am super excited to be heard in the 505 and share relatable stories and content with my new ABQ FAMILIA!” Said Pedro.

Rene Leon (Program Director) “I’m very excited to welcome Pedro’s experience and knowledge to Albuquerque, especially to the Fuego 102.9 air waves. Welcome to New Mexico!”

Scott Wiggins (Market Manager) “We’re so excited to have a superstar like Pedro on Fuego 102.9. I’ve been a fan of his work in Phoenix and Austin. To have him as a member of the AGM team is really exciting.”

Escalera spent 10 years at Emmis Austin prior to exiting in 2019 after the sale of the cluster to Waterloo. Pedro was part of the launch team of Emmis’ Regional Mex KLZT-FM 107.1 La Z in 2009 serving as imaging / production director. In 2013 he was part of the launch and on-air line up of Latin Rhythmic KLZT-HD2/K274AX -FM Latino 102.7, taking over as PD and Morning host in 2015. Pedro is also a 3-time radio ink program director of the year nominee.

Past stops for Pedro include Border Media Partners Austin, as well as KVIB-FM, KZZP-FM, and KHOT-FM Phoenix.