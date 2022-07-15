Central California Celebration

KMBY-AM/FM in Monterey is 87 years old. The station, owned and operated by Hanford Youth Services, has set a community birthday party celebration for July 23.

“We are proud of the fact that we are the only locally owned radio station in the market,“ said Chris Edwards White, CEO. “We concentrate on our music and specialty programs for the Central Coast. The fact that we aren’t owned by a large radio group based outside the area means that we can lend ourselves out to support local causes and nonprofits, along with developing strategies to market local businesses,” added David Marzetti, VP.

KMBY has a long history of serving the community dating back to 1935 when it launched as KDON. Over the years, the call letters have changed several times, and so has ownership. At one time Bing Crosby was an owner. The decision was made by current owners that when KMBY returned to the airwaves it would have the call sign that was used between 1949 and 1978.