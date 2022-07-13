BIN’s Tanita Myers Passes Away

The cause of death was not immediately known. Black Information Network President Tony Coles notified his team of Tanita’s passing in a memo Wednesday. She died Wednesday morning at the age of 49 after suffering a medical emergency. Tanita was the Vice President of News Operations at BIN.

Coles said, “Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network. We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon.”