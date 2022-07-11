WTOP Contesting $10K For Businesses

“WTOP Top 10 Contest” will award $1,000 each to ten local restaurants in Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia. Nominations open July 18 and close July 22 with voting set for August 1 – 12.

“The last few years have been especially hard for the small businesses that make up the heart of our community,” said Joel Oxley, WTOP SVP/GM. “We are so excited to be able to continue our annual WTOP Top 10 Contest and work together with our neighbors to highlight and support the best local restaurants across our region.”

The categories are: Best BBQ, Best Burgers, Best Pizza, Best International Cuisine, Best Bakery, Best Coffee Shop, Best Vegetarian / Vegan, Best Place to Grab a Drink (Brewery, Winery, Bar-etc.), Best Seafood, Best Brunch.