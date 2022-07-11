RAB Radio Sales Essentials

The Radio Advertising Bureau is offering a one-day virtual workshop focusing on ‘back to basics’ training. The live, online and interactive event is set for July 19.

According to the RAB-“A change in business requires a change in approach. The one-day course is ideal for new and experienced sellers to learn, develop and strengthen their knowledge and skills-set to ensure an individual seller’s success and a station’s long-term revenue growth.”

The cost for RAB members is $99.00. Registration and more information for the event can be found Here.