Training Partnership From IBA

The Independent Broadcasters Association is partnering with BSMG Broadcasters & Sportscasters Mentoring Group. There is no cost to IBA members for the school that utilizes a mentor-apprentice model for learning and pays stations to participate.

“These services will greatly benefit any broadcaster that embraces it,” said Ron Stone, President/Executive Director IBA. “All IBA members have immediate access to BSMG’s Radio Revenue Partnership Program. This is a great way to gain access to highly motivated student apprentices to help and be trained by a mentor. Becoming a partner will reduce a station’s workload instead of adding to it.”

BSMG students train in local radio stations where they live. A team member from those stations serves as the mentor-instructor, and the stations are paid for their expertise. Stations may use the payments as they see fit. BSMG handles all the administrative tasks, provides the educational materials, as well as program oversight.

More information on BSMG can be found Here.

IBA information is available Here.