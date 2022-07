Upside has moved into the top slot of the latest Media Monitors weekly report. After coming in a close second last week to Indeed, Upside flipped places with the job hub this week.

The cash back app aired 73,812 spots during the period, while Indeed had 65,403 ads placed.

The rest of the top five list looks like this: Mattress Firm (40,450), DuckDuckGo (39,486) and Grainger (34,233).