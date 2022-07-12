Obata to Run Bend Cluster For Horizon

Horizon Broadcasting Group has hired Greg Obata as Market Manager/General Sales Manager for its cluster of 5 stations in Bend, Oregon.

Horizon owns KQAK-FM (105.7, Classic Hits), KWPK-FM (The PEAK 104.1, Hot AC), KRCO-FM (95.7 The Ranch, Classic Country), KBNW-AM (104.5 FM |1340 AM, News/Talk), and KRCO-AM (Sports Radio 96.9 The Ticket, Sports). The company also operates www.MyCentralOregon.com.

Obata has served as Director of Sales at KPTV-TV/KPDX-TV Portland, General Sales Manager for KCPQ-TV Seattle-Tacoma and Local Sales manager of KIRO-TV Seattle. He spent three years as Senior Vice President/Director of Sales at Interep Corporation’s Major Market Radio in Los Angeles. And he has owned and managed World Class Media, LLC, a full-service advertising agency in Issaquah, WA, for the past 15 years.

“I’m excited to welcome Greg to Central Oregon to lead our terrific group of broadcasters. He has enjoyed success in markets large and small throughout his career and I look forward to working with him at Horizon Broadcasting Group to help our customers grow their business,” said Keith Shipman, the company’s President & CEO.

“I am ecstatic to join Keith and the crew at Horizon Broadcasting Group. What a great opportunity to help HBG and the staff reach new levels of success, grow the business of our current and new clients, and be a part of the helping community in Central Oregon. It will be a lot of fun.”