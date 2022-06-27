The Top Q1 Radio Deals

The top six radio deals in Q1 2022 totaled $57.2 million dollars. The figures are part of a new quarterly analysis from Kagan, the media research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The quarter’s largest radio deal was the acquisition of Cherry Creek Media by Townsquare Media. At $18.8 million the March 24th transaction was the largest radio deal since 2019.

The Cherry Creek stations are located in six different states. To comply with FCC ownership regulations, Townsquare will spin off six of the stations and place two stations in a divestiture trust.

All the other large Q1 radio deals on the list, focused on one or two markets or states.