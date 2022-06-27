Double Duty For Bell

“The Stan Bell Morning Show” has debuted on 1070 WDIA in Memphis. Bell will continue as host of his long-running afternoon show on iHeartMedia Memphis sister station V101 (KJMS-FM).

“This is like a homecoming, of sorts, for me,” said Bell. “I was ‘bit by the broadcasting bug’ at sixteen and was a high school reporter for 1070 WDIA. Every high school in Memphis would send two students to record their reports at the radio station on Saturdays, and now, the rest is history. So here I am, full circle in 2022. It is an honor and privilege to carry on the legacy of WDIA as a morning host.”

“I couldn’t be happier to have Stan Bell be our new morning host for WDIA,” said Kevin Klein, Market President. “We are blessed to have amazing talent like Stan Bell, who not only understands history, but also understands the important voice WDIA provides for the Memphis Black Community. I am excited about the future for WDIA and look forward to seeing Stan’s continued success.”