Behind The Scenes Of “The Hills”

Kast Media has put together a podcast hosted by a trio of cast members from the MTV reality show, The Hills. “Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch” will go behind the scenes for all six seasons of the show.

Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, and Frankie Delgado will be joined by former cast members and even producers on the original show to fact check them as they go and tell production’s side of the story. The first two episodes will be available on Tuesday, July 12th.

“The podcast has taken us back in time—I’ve had the best time reminiscing and giving the real scoop,” said Patridge. “There’s lots of laughs, no holding back, and everyone is in for one hell of a ride!”

“I can’t wait to revisit each episode and talk about the stories behind the stories for the first time,” added Jenner. “We’re excited to have all of our friends on the podcast so hopefully by the end, I can get everyone’s perspective on what really happened,” said Delgado.