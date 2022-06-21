Lifestyle Trends Webinar

“Listener Lifestyle Trends 2022: Travel & Fitness” is being presented by the RAB and Provoke Insights. The June 29 presentation will focus on new primary research reflecting consumer behavior and sentiment in key advertising categories, including travel and fitness.

Carly Fink, president, head of strategy & research and Breeda Bennett-Jones, assistant researcher & strategist, Provoke Insights, will share key trends among radio listeners’ fitness and travel lifestyles, including fitness gear purchasing, vacationing and exercise lifestyles.

Registration is Free registration for RAB members can be found Here.