Franklin Returns To Fan Fold

104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) in Denver welcomes back Orlando Franklin. Franklin was a host with the station from 2018 – 2021 before leaving for a coaching opportunity.

Franklin will be teamed up with Cecil Lammey for “Orlando and Cecil”. The pair will air weeknights from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on the Bonneville Station. Prior to his broadcasting career, Franklin spent seven seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Denver Broncos and then the San Diego Chargers.

“I’m beyond excited to return to my family at The Fan and get back to talking with Denver fans every day,” said Franklin. “While coaching in the NFL was a wonderful experience, my true passion is radio and I can’t wait to team up with Cecil talking about the Avalanche, Broncos and all the big stories in Denver sports!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Orlando home to The Fan where he brings a new insight after a year of coaching the NFL,” said Raj Sharan, PD. “In addition to Orlando’s terrific football credentials, he’s tremendously knowledgeable about hockey, which will strengthen our commitment to talking about the Avalanche along with all of our Denver sports teams.”