Progressive has moved back into the top-five on the Media Monitors list. The insurance giant leaped from 60th place last week to first place this week.

Progressive logged 57,329 spots; knocking last week’s number one Upside into second place. Upside aired 55,072 spots.

Rounding out the rest of the top-five: ZipRecruiter 45,152, Indeed 43,668, and DuckDuckGo 36,980.