Stephan Moves To USA Radio Networks

The DJV Show, hosted by Doug Stephan, has joined the USA Radio Network. The move returns the program to its original name “Good Day” and merges the show with USA’s program “Daybreak.” Stephan is the longest running syndicated host of a daily talk show.

Stephan said “We’ve been hearing from some of our more than 300 affiliates of their frustration with how negative many news/talk programs have become. This move enables us to continue to present the news you need to know, along with our opinions in addition to the positives that we see every day.”

USA Radio Network President Chip Miller added “I’m excited to welcome Doug and Good Day to the USA Radio Network family. Doug’s is an iconic fixture in morning radio throughout the country and we look forward to working with Doug and The Good Day Team. The lifestyle, non-political content that Good Day offers, is something that we feel more stations will welcome during a time when there is so much going on in the world and in our society. Doug and Good Day will serve as the cornerstone for an exciting growth plan for the network and is our first programming change and show addition since acquiring the network in December of 2021.”

Doug Stephan’s Good Day, with Co-Host Jai Kershner, relaunches officially on June 13th. For additional information; Contact Mike McVay, McVay Media at [email protected] or Chip Miller, USA Radio Network at [email protected]