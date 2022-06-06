Fink Joins The Aircheck Podcast

New York on-air veteran, Jimmy Fink, joins Rich Desisto and Paul Kelly on their AIRCHECK podcast. Jimmy’s “aircheck session” with Rich and Paul is a four-part episode.

Each episode includes stories and audio from Jimmy’s 50+ year on-air career from his New York radio stops at WABC-FM/95.5 WPLJ-FM, WXRK-FM/92.3 K-Rock, and WXPK-FM/107.1 The Peak.

Vintage radio station imaging is woven together with stories of Jimmy’s interviews and meetings with Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon, along with his experiences working with Howard Stern.

AIRCHECK is available on a number of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, your Smart Speaker (“Play AIRCHECK PODCAST”), or by clicking here