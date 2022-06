Ryan Chung has joined CBC MUSIC as the new producer for the weekday National Morning show – CBC Mornings. Chung arrives from his previous role as an associate producer for CBC’s arts, culture and entertainment magazine program q with Tom Power.

He’s most known as a long time host on G98.7FM (CKFG-FM), now Flow 98.7 and has worked in digital roles with Corus Entertainment, as well as starring in numerous national television commercials.