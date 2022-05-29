Bloch Joins Yavapai KVNA-FM

Lenny Bloch has joined KVNA-FM in Flagstaff-Prescott, Arizon. He’ll host middays. Bloch started in radio in 1975. He’s worked at KFMG in Albuquerque, WRCN on Long Island, WDHA and WRAT in Dover, NJ, Sirius Satellite Radio, and WCBS-FM New York.

Lenny says, “Northern AZ captured my heart and soul a long time ago. Drop the kayak in Watson Lake, enjoy a show outdoors in Flagstaff, lose my mind in Jerome, hike the Sycamore Wilderness. An honor to join the KVNA-FM team, the highest in AZ!”

Juli Page, KVNA-FM’s Program Director and morning host said, “We love having Lenny as part of our on-air team. His perspective on the NAZ lifestyle rounds out our sound and aligns with the KVNA FM message of passion for the music. His love of life shines through your speaker!“

Dennis Constantine, KVNA-FM’s consultant and afternoon host said, “When I first moved to Northern Arizona in 2015, Lenny was one of the first to welcome me here. He introduced me to Rich Malone, the PD and creator of the Triple A format at KVNA-FM 100.one. We hit it off, and that begin my radio run with the station.”

Also joining the KVNA-FM airstaff is Sean Marten for weekends and vacation fill-in. Sean Marten was a familiar voice on KINK-FM in Portland, Oregon for 28 years, where he was host and producer of the popular Lights Out program. He now enjoys the life of a gentleman farmer and wine connoisseur.

KVNA-FM is owned and operated by Yavapai Broadcasting Company, an independent radio group located in Cottonwood, Arizona, with offices in Flagstaff and Prescott Valley. Sister stations include KKLD The Cloud (Classic Hits), KQST The Q102.9 (Top 40), KVRD (Country), KYBC (Oldies), KVNA ESPN (Sports) and Verde Valley TV.