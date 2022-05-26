WTOP Takes Home Three Murrow Awards

WTOP was awarded three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association. The awards were in the News Series, Digital and Newscast categories.

WTOP National Security correspondent JJ Green’s COVID Conspiracy series was recognized in the News Series category. In the Digital category, WTOP.com took home a regional award for coverage of several news events throughout 2021. WTOP also received recognition in the Newscast category for coverage of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“The journalists in our newsroom are dedicated, passionate individuals who want to make a difference in their communities,” said Julia Ziegler, Director of News and Programming. “We are so honored to be recognized with 3 regional Edward R. Murrow awards.”

