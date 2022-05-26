New Hampshire Public Radio Also Snags Three

NHPR has been honored with three 2022 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards. The awards are in the DEI, Feature Reporting and Podcast categories.

The Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion was for The So-Called Mystery of Rapa Nui (Easter Island). The Feature Reporting award was for ‘The Old Lady’ of Kensington, a Record-Holding Tree, Comes Down. The Podcast award was given for Death Resulting, the latest season of New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document podcast examining two friends who shared drugs. One survived, the other lived. Is it murder?

“Our journalists and our team work hard to bring important stories to light, and strive to include everyone in our society,” said Dan Barrick, news director at NHPR. ”We are grateful for the recognition of our colleagues and will continue to work to fulfill the public service mission of NHPR together.”

The full list of Regional Award Winners can be found Here.