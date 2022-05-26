Automotive Category Insights

The next RAB webinar is titled “Radio Works for Automotive.” The June 15 presentation is focused on one of radio’s most important categories and will focus on how sellers can best prospect automotive clients in the current climate.

Courtney Godshall, VP Media Insights, and Casey Taylor, VP Client Success at CivicScience, will provide current research on the automotive market and consumer purchase behavior. They will also share the role that radio plays in delivering information to auto buying intenders. Jodi Korlacki, Integrated Media Consultant, Cox Media Group, will also be on hand to share client success stories.

Registration for the Radio Works initiative presentation is free for RAB members.