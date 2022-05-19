Alpha San Jose Adds Harlan

Alpha Media’s KBAY FM and KKDV FM has added Emily Harlan as host of the midday shift on the two signals. Harlan is the In-Arena and digital media host for the San Jose Sharks and was previously a host and reporter for Fox Sports San Diego.

Harlan said she could not be more thrilled and proud to be joining Alpha Media. “As a big fan of country music, it’s a dream come true to take on this new role with Bay Country right here in San Jose. I’m looking forward to connecting with country music fans all over the Bay Area.”

Alpha Media Silicon Valley Market Manager David Drutz said, “Emily is a natural fit for the big plans we have for Bay Country and I’m incredibly excited for country music fans throughout the Bay Area to get to know her. There’s no question the Bay Country audience will think as highly of Emily as we do.”