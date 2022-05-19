Hope and WAY Complete Merger

Hope Media Group, with stations in 7 states, and WAY Media, with stations in 12 states, have officially closed their merger. The company will be called Hope Media Group, be headquartered in Houston and led by Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo.

Paulo said, “We’re thrilled to officially join forces with Way Media to expand our combined impact. This merger is much more than a business matter. Aligning our efforts is a positive shift within Christian media to create and share uplifting content that encourages and inspires audiences across the country. We could not be more excited for this next chapter as our media brands continue to be a beacon of Hope for all.”

WAY Media’s former interim CEO Tim Dukes serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Hope Media Group. “Our vision is to integrate the best of both ministries to enhance our impact for the cause of Christ,” said Dukes. “As we advance God’s kingdom together as Hope Media Group, we look forward to continuing to serve our existing audiences with excellence.”

The senior leadership team will consist of:

Joe Paulo, President & CEO

Tim Dukes, Chief Operating Officer

Desiree Gonzalez, Chief Financial Officer

Ron Harrell, Chief of Programming

Jim Marshall, Chief of Media Operations

Elaine Welcome, Chief of Administration/General Manager – Houston

Shawn Farrington, Chief of Innovation

Paul Martin, Chief of Development