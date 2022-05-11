ABC Serves up Memorial Day Programming

ABC Audio announced it will provide affiliates with three different three-hour specials for use over Memorial Day weekend. Programming includes a country music special hosted by Jason Aldean, a rock music special celebrating albums that turn 40 this year, and the news special “Honor, Hope and Healing.”

Country superstar Jason Aldean hosts “Front & Center’s Memorial Day Weekend Special.” The program features music from Aldean’s latest album “Georgia,” details about his upcoming tour, and a look back at his time on the road.

“Memorial Day 40,” presented by Speakeasy and hosted by ABC Audio’s Matt Wolfe, highlights top albums and songs that debuted 40 years ago — in 1982. Artists featured include The Clash, Phil Collins, The Go-Go’s, Pat Benatar and more.

ABC News Radio presents “Honor, Hope and Healing,” hosted by correspondents Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone. The program reports on America’s heroes, including those who lost their lives serving their country and individuals performing good deeds at home. It features Katersky’s interviews with Gold Star families who lost loved ones last summer in Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrew its troops. The special also shines a light on COVID-19’s toll on the country as well as the resilience of Americans trying to emerge from the pandemic and recover from the past two years.