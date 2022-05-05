NABLF Honors GEICO

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation will honor GEICO with the 2022 Corporate Leadership Award during the 2022 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The award will be presented on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at an in-person, black-tie Celebration of Service to America Awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

“Through community partnerships, development projects and conservation efforts, GEICO has established itself as a corporate leader in public service,” said Michelle Duke, President NAB Leadership Foundation. “NABLF is honored to present GEICO with the Corporate Leadership Award in recognition of its incredible work to improve communities across the country.”

“GEICO is honored to receive the 2022 Corporate Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation,” said Carl Tims, VP/Chief Diversity Officer, GEICO. “GEICO is committed to strengthening the communities in which our customers and associates live, work, and play. To that end, we have built more than 1,100 partnerships with nonprofits, social justice organizations and scholarship providers.”