NAB Bulks Up Communications Team

Alex Siciliano has joined the NAB as senior communications strategist. In this newly created position, Siciliano will lead NAB’s public relations efforts on advocacy issues, developing and implementing media relations strategies to advance broadcasters’ policy agenda before Congress and the Federal Communications Commission.

“Alex has years of experience in shaping and executing effective messaging campaigns on policy issues,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Broadcasters will benefit from his deep advocacy background as he shapes NAB’s communications on the most important issues facing our industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to NAB.”

Siciliano most recently served as vice president of Communications at The Petrizzo Group, where he developed and implemented strategic communications and advocacy plans on behalf of multinational clients on a broad range of issues.

Prior to joining The Petrizzo Group, Siciliano served as deputy chief of staff for then-Senator Cory Gardner (CO) during his tenure as a member of Senate Commerce Committee. He previously served as communications director for Sen. Gardner and ran communications on his successful Senate campaign in 2014.

Siciliano will report to NAB Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman.