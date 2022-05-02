Bridge and G Partner Up

G Accelerate Networks has signed a deal with Bridge Ratings Media Research. The arrangement gives G Accelerate exclusive advertising and affiliate sales rights to Bridge Ratings’ StreamStats, a proprietary research tool that provides market- station- and audience-based on-demand streaming data, associated with P1 listening, for fully comprehensive music research.

“On-demand music streaming consumption is exploding,” said Jim Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of G Accelerate. “Understanding the relationship between streaming and radio listening behaviors is helping StreamStats’ affiliates properly align their on-air playlists with the true song consumption of their audience. Dave Van Dyke is one of the most respected researchers in the industry, and we’re excited to bring these music listening insights to radio station program directors, who need and want this all-inclusive data.”

“Heavy radio listeners stream differently than light or non-radio users,” explained Dave Van Dyke, President and Founder of Bridge Ratings. “We see a direct correlation between use of on-demand streaming data for programming music and music selection and increases in audience tune-in occasions and time-spent-listening. This additional insight is key for program directors who seek to understand how their listeners are consuming music. That’s why I partnered with Jim and his team at G Accelerate. They understand the value of these insights and can effectively communicate those values to station program directors.”