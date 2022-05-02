Alpha Media Host Passes

Long-time Columbia, South Carolina host Benji Norton has died unexpectedly. He worked at Alpha’s Classic Rocker Fox 102.3 FM in Columbia. The station posted news of his death on the station’s website and on social media.

Here’s the station post:

“It is with a heavy, saddened heart we must share that our brother, Benji Norton, has passed away. “Always the SPIRIT of Fox, Benji filled the lives of those around him with laughter and plenty of smiles!”

Norton was in his mid-sixties and no other details were given about how he died.