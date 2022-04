“The Rowdy Ride Home” debuts May 2nd, syndicated by SuiteRadio and personality Rowdy Yates. For years, Yates worked the drive time shift in Houston at KILT.

The 5-hour, 6 day a week “Rowdy Ride Home” will soft launch on 5 signals in Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, and Oklahoma and will be available everywhere beginning May 16th.

Key Networks is handling ad sales for all SuiteRadio Dayparts.

Contact Pat Fant for more information at [email protected]