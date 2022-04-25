FM RADIO: No Longer the Top In-Car Need

What’s the most important feature consumers who took TechSurvey 2022 want in their vehicles? It’s no longer FM Radio. As shared at the NAB Show in a panel discussion on the connected car held Sunday, it is Bluetooth.

In the survey, some 76% of respondents said Bluetooth, compared to 70% for FM radio.

How does Fred Jacobs of Jacobs Media respond to this change? “We’re leaking oil. Literally,” he says. “It is slowly going down year after year and people are definitely using their choices.”

Not helping is the finding that “people pig out on satellite radio when they first get it,” Jacobs adds.

What can Radio do to help stem the slide? Metadata is one answer, he believes, as artist and title information and HD Radio “rich data” could greatly assist broadcast radio.

But, what specifically do consumers want? The TechSurvey respondents’ top answer is Emergency weather info, followed by a song preview for music radio stations — a common feature seen on German radio today. Programming details and the year the song came out were also in-demand metadata suggestions, along with the art of the album the song playing is from, name of a caller to a sports station, and live scores for Sports Talk radio.