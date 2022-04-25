NAB Ribbon Cutting

On Sunday NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown cut the ribbon commemorating NAB Show’s expansion into West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Watching on are (from left): Nexstar Media Group Chairman and CEO Perry Sook; NAB Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb; NAB Senior Vice President Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Kelly; Steve Hill, CEO and president, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; NAB Senior Vice President, Event Operations and Planning Justine McVaney; Global Head of Media & Entertainment Marketing of Amazon Web Services Tracy Geist; David Santrella, CEO, Salem Media Group and NAB Joint Board Chair; Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and; Lynn Beall, TEGNA executive vice president & COO and NAB Television Board First Vice Chair.