Schemmel Back On Rockies Network

Veteran sports broadcaster Jerry Schemmel has returned to the KOA Colorado Rockies Radio Network. He will share play-by-play and color analyst duties with Jack Corrigan. He returns after a two-year hiatus.

“I am elated to be coming back to the KOA Colorado Rockies Radio Network booth,” said Schemmel. “I couldn’t be happier to be working with Jack Corrigan and Producer, Jesse Thomas. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get back at it.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jerry back to KOA’s Colorado Rockies broadcasts,” said Brenda Egger, President, iHeartMedia’s Denver Region. “Jerry’s voice is synonymous with sports in Colorado, and it’s an honor to have him call Rockies’ games alongside Jack Corrigan.”

KOA has been the radio rightsholder and flagship station of the Colorado Rockies since the team’s inception in 1993.