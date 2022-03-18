Anniversary In Westport, CT

Danny Lyons is celebrating 35 years with WEBE 108 in Westport, CT. Lyons has been in the business for half-a-century, most of his time has been spent doing middays at the Connoisseur Media station.

“Danny really is WEBE. When the listeners think of the radio station, Danny is the first person to come to mind,” said Keith Dakin VP Programming. “He truly is a master of his craft, and it is an honor to work with him every day.”

“The time has literally flown by, and I still enjoy being part of the lives of so many great listeners in Southern Connecticut,” said Lyons