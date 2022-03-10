NAB Readies For Marconi Awards

The presentation of the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards will take place during a special dinner program at NAB Show New York on October 19, 2022. The awards honor radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in radio broadcasting.

“NAB Show New York is the perfect venue for the Marconi Radio Awards with its prime location and ideal timing in the fall when the Marconis have traditionally been presented,” said April Carty-Sipp, EVP Industry Affairs. “We look forward to celebrating the best in radio in October.”

The entry window for the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards nominations will be May 1 – 31.

Information and Registration for the show can be found Here.