Man Radio Expands Line-Up

The Florida Man Radio Network in Orlando has adjusted its weekday programming with three new shows across its various platforms. Lil Shawn joins The Justin Clark Show, The Dan Bongino Show has been added as has The Markley, Van Camp and Robbins Show.

“Lil’ Shawn brings a unique and relatable perspective on local and national events to The Justin Clark Show, Dan Bongino’s connections and experience in the National political landscape gives our listeners exclusive access and opinions into politics and social conversation, and The MVR Show in Fort Walton Beach is such a fun and informative show to listen to,” said Steve Demann, Director of Programming, JVC Florida.

The network covers Orlando (WDYZ-AM 660AM, 105.5FM, 103.1-HD3) and Fort Walton Beach (WZLB 103.1FM).

“The great talent and notoriety of our hosts has given our audiences true personality-driven talk radio. Florida Man Radio continues to fulfill its promise of delivering humorous, topical, and compelling discussions on the radio that everyone can enjoy,” said John Caracciolo, President/CEO.