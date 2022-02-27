Tom Tolbert tweeted the news that both Larry Krueger and Rod Brooks are no longer working for KNBR, Both had been co-hosting the show with Tolbert since 2019 and had been with the station since the 90’s. KNBR is owned by Cumulus.
KNBR Fires Two Long-Time Hosts
