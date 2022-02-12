Tommy Returns to PM Drive in Kona

Pacific Media Group is continuing to bulk up its live, local programming with the addition of legendary local radio personality Tommy “Kahikina” Ching to KAPA-FM in Kona in the 3P-7P slot.

He’s an industry pro, and I’ve never met any personality more passionate about our trade!” says Jaz Yglesias, Program Director for KAPA-FM. Tommy was one of the first DJ’s to have one microphone and reach the entire state of Hawaii and was one of the personalities that helped launch KAPA FM over 20 years ago.

Tommy led the annual “Feed A Thon” for the Hawaii Island Food Basket for over 20 years, each year with a goal to reach 100,000 lbs. of food donations.