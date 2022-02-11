Adams Radio Group Adds Tesh

The John Tesh Radio Show Intelligence For Life has been picked up by Adams Radio Group stations in Florida and New Mexico. The show will be heard on the group’s “Kool Oldies” branded stations in Tallahassee and Las Cruces.

“We are thrilled to have John Tesh as part of the lineup on Kool Oldies 106.1. His content is on-target for our listeners, and his show will open up great revenue opportunities for us with sponsorships,” said Jason Taylor, OM/Tallahassee.

“We are very excited to bring John Tesh back on the air to the borderland area on Kool Oldies 104.5 FM and AM 570,” said Ernesto Garcia OM/Las Cruces. “This time you’ll be able to wake up with John every weekday morning on your way to start your day.”

“It’s a true pleasure working with the Adams Radio Group team,” said Scott Meyers, EVP Entertainment TeshMedia. “Both stations are extremely proactive in promoting the show, as well as building local sponsorship. We stand ready to do everything in our power to help make the addition of John Tesh to mornings a resounding success for both stations!”