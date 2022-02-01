IBA Cash Giveaway Contest is Back

The Independent Broadcasters Association has opened sign-up registration for its fourth bi-annual IBA National Cash Contest. Deadline to register is February 14th. The full contest details will be released on February 15.

“The IBA National Cash Contest has been one of the strongest benefits of being an IBA member,” stated Ron Stone, President of IBA. “To be able to participate in a fully managed program like this, with up to three $1,000 winners daily, cannot be beat for the minimal investment of $300 per station. No other national program even comes close.”

This is the fourth National Cash Contest that IBA has orchestrated for its members. The first, in the Spring of 2021, was a $40,000 prize pool. That was followed in the Fall with a $60,000 prize pool that aired on more than 300 radio stations over a six-week period. The stations that participated in the Fall enjoyed a third promotion after Christmas — “Pay my Christmas Bill” — at no additional charge !

Stone added, “Participation of IBA members in the IBA Fall Cash Contest was up fifty percent, which enabled us to offer the participants the Christmas contest at no additional investment. This is another example of what the IBA is delivering to its members, and how we can offer more with stronger participation. We’re hoping the Spring of 2022 will provide for not only the Spring event, but also a free follow-up Summer contest for all those that participate in the Spring,” Stone added.

Only independently owned stations can participate in IBA contests, and they must be a member of the IBA. To become an IBA member, stations can click HERE. Current IBA members can sign up immediately for the Fall 2022 Cash Contest HERE.