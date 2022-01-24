ACM Announces Radio Nominees

The Academy of Country Music announced the list of Radio Awards nominees for the upcoming Country Music Awards. The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The winners in the 10 categories will be announced ahead of the 57th ACM Awards show. Awards will be presented in Major, Large, Medium and Small Market categories for On-Air Personality, and Radio Station of the Year. Awards will also be presented for National Daily and National Weekly On-Air Personality.

The full list of nominees can be found HERE.