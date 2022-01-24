JR Ammons Returns To Audacy

Audacy in Kansas City has named JR Ammons Operations Manager. He will also serve as Brand Manager for two of the stations in the four-station cluster.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome JR back to Audacy to lead our collection of music brands here in Kansas City,” said Roxanne Marati, SVP/MM. “His extensive background operating multiple stations will position him for success, and we look forward to working alongside him in this next chapter of his career.”

Ammons will be OM for 98.9 The Rock (KQRC-FM), ALT 96.5 (KRBZ-FM), 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) and 99.7 The Point (KZPT-FM). He will also serve as Brand Manager of WDAF-FM and KZPT-FM.

“I’m so thankful for the 11 years I’ve spent in Indianapolis; we’ve had so much fun, made so many lifelong friends and had so much success,” said Ammons. “But the opportunity to come back to Audacy was simply too good to pass up.”