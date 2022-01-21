LeGeyt Lays Out Vision For His NAB

New National Association of Broadcasters CEO Curtis LeGeyt shared his vision and outlook for the organization and the broadcasting industry in a virtual town hall for NAB members Thursday. LeGeyt told members he’s focused on three specific areas as we head into 2022.

LeGeyt, who officially took over the CEO position from Gordon Smith on January 1st, pledged to fight for the tools and resources broadcasters need to continue serving their communities. He said the three areas he is focused on as president and CEO are winning policy fights that ensure a broadcast business that can thrive in today’s media landscape, ensuring that NAB engages in business-oriented initiatives prioritized by the organization’s membership and restoring NAB Show’s preeminent stature as a destination for the entire broadcast community.

Earlier this month, while at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas LeGeyt told Radio Ink all systems are go for the BAN Show in April. The April NAB show will now include the Radio Show, which will no longer be a stand-alone show.

LeGeyt also spoke about his experience advocating for broadcasting during his 10 years at NAB and the importance of local broadcasters’ grassroots engagement in achieving legislative and regulatory success. “You have the compelling story to tell about your stations work in their communities. And it is incumbent on all of us to ensure policymakers recognize the importance of our investigative reporting, emergency alerts and philanthropic efforts that local stations provide to their constituents,” said LeGeyt. “We need your help sharing our story with policymakers – tell them about the issues that you care about and the unique role you play in your community.”