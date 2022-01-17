Changes At Townsquare Utica

Townsquare Media Utica has announced the retirement of Bill “Tad Pole” McAdams as Brand Manager. As co-host of the morning show on WFRG-FM he will be replaced by Carl Neff.

“We are so incredibly thankful for Bill McAdams’ immeasurable contributions to Townsquare Media,” said Karen Carey, Market President. ” As a programming leader over the last decade, he has helped build WFRG/Big Frog 104 into a mammoth radio brand and helped expand WFRG and all of our stations into successful, multi-media brands. We wish Bill the absolute best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Carl Neff is no stranger to Townsquare. He was an intern and parttime host on weekends for WODZ-FM and WFRG-FM.

“Getting this opportunity with Big Frog is huge for me. As someone who has grown up listening to Big Frog, joining the morning show is an unbelievable feeling. I have worked hard to get where I am, ever since I got my first opportunity on-air six years ago,” said Neff.