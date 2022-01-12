Lee Joins Paragon Media

Radio Milwaukee Station Director Jordan Lee is leaving the station to join Paragon Media Strategies as a consultant. Lee was with Radio Milwaukee for 13 years, most recently as PD and on-air talent. Lee will focus on multiplatform content and branding for Paragon’s public radio clients.

Paragon CEO Mike Henry noted, “Anyone who knows Jordan knows that he is as good as they come, both as a person and a radio pro. Jordan’s track record in building Radio Milwaukee into a well-established and award-winning brand is well documented. He’s a leader locally and within the radio industry in promoting diversity and inclusivity. I could not be prouder to welcome Jordan and his family to the Paragon family.”

Lee, who previously assisted Paragon’s consulting efforts with the new Urban Alternative format while still at Radio Milwaukee, said, “I am excited to continue my work in public media with the talented and knowledgeable team at Paragon. I believe so strongly in the power of music and its ability to bring out the best in humanity. I could not ask for a better opportunity to share my passion with many more who are working in public radio.”

Lee, a Milwaukee native, will remain there. He will continue serving on the board of directors of the Public Radio Program Directors association.

Radio Milwaukee Executive Director Kevin Sucher said he was proud to see Lee’s radio career continue to blossom, as he takes the expertise he honed at WYMS to stations around the country as a format, programming and branding consultant.

“Radio Milwaukee will miss Jordan as Station Director, but we look forward to his continuing work on our new Urban Alternative station as a Paragon consultant,” Sucher said. “We’re grateful for all he’s done at Radio Milwaukee and look forward to seeing his impact on stations across the country.”