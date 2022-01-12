Cumulus Little Rock Raises $300K

The statewide Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive and Radiothon, presented by Cumulus Little Rock raised $363,249 for Arkansas Children. The event benefitted Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest, the state’s local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“There could not be a more rewarding endeavor for our stations than caring for Arkansas’ kids and their families. We’re looking forward to our 18th Radiothon in 2022,”

Cumulus Little Rock stations hosted this year’s Festival of Stars Radiothon and featured on-air talent from KLAL/Alice 107.7 FM, KURB/B98.5 FM, KARN/News Radio 1029, and KIPR/Power 92 Jams.

Festival of Stars Radiothon Has Raised More Than $3.6 Million in the Past 17 Years.