New PD WKFS Cincinnati

Cara Hahn has been named Program Director of KISS 107.1, WKFS-FM. Hahn joins iHeartMedia Cincinnati from Z100 WHTZ New York where she will continue as Music Director and Assistant PD.

“We are thrilled to tap into Cara’s expertise and experience to guide the KISS 107.1 brand,” said Scott Reinhart, SVP. “She is a great resource for the staff and sellers, and we look forward to Cara continuing and growing the station’s connection with our great city.”

Hahn will remain CHR Brand Coordinator for iHeartMedia’s National Brand Team.